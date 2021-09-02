FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

