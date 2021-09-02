FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 187.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after buying an additional 76,710 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.