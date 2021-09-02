FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 839,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,952,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $297,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 265,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $181.66 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.