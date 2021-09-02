FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

