FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.