FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $206.34.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

