FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

