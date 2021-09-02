FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,898.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,754.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,540.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

