FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.