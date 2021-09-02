FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,062,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 74.4% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after buying an additional 383,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFX stock opened at $273.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $273.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

