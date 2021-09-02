FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.