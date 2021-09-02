FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 2U by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 2U by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 2U by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of 2U by 16.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 173,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period.

2U stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

