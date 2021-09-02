FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

