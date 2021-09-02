FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

