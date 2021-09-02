FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

