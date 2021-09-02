FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

