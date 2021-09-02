FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 399,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.