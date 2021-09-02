FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Biogen by 228.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $338.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.