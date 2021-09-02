FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,571 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,962.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.