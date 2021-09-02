FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,304 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $662,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $1,735,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 48.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Paylocity by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $270.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.15 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $130.95 and a 12 month high of $275.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.86.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

