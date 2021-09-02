FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,426 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.