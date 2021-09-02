FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

