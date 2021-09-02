Fear NFTs Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

