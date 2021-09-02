Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 823,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after buying an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Federal Signal by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

