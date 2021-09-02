Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Shares Down 5.1%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 22,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 171,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

FEMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.45 target price on the stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Femasys Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dyett bought 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $691,755.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.