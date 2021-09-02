Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 336,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,060,212 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 570,026 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.