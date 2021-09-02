Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 6,072 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $186.06 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

