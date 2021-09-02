Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

