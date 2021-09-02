Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 13,672 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

