Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

MTB stock opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average is $149.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

