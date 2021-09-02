Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,013 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM opened at $369.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.84. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

