Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 4,418 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Masco worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

