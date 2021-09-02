Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,540 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

