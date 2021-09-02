Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

