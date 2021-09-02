FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.54. 30,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,540,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGS. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

