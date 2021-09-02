Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $78.08 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.92 billion and approximately $572.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00795331 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 101,410,677 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

