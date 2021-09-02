Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.57 and traded as high as C$9.59. Filo Mining shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 195,200 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIL. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.70.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.2184669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 10,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$109,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 452,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,624,471.50.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

