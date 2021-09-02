Financial Analysis: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Associated Banc and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 6 0 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86% Great Southern Bancorp 28.54% 11.26% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Great Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.19 $306.77 million $1.86 10.98 Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 2.91 $59.31 million $4.21 12.85

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Associated Banc on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

