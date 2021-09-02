Financial Analysis: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GSE Systems and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -2.11% -5.29% -1.49% Microsoft 36.45% 45.76% 19.44%

Volatility & Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.50 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Microsoft $168.09 billion 13.46 $61.27 billion $7.97 37.78

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 0 2 29 1 2.97

Microsoft has a consensus price target of $320.72, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Microsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Summary

Microsoft beats GSE Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid serve products and cloud services of the company which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and IT professionals across all devices. The firm also offers operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games; personal computers, tablets; gaming and entertainment consoles; other intelligent devices; and related accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquarter

