Financial Comparison: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Weibo alerts:

27.8% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weibo and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.69 billion 7.16 $313.36 million $1.38 38.51 Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.95 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -31.15

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 9.62% 6.78% 3.04% Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Weibo and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Weibo currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.20%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Weibo.

Volatility and Risk

Weibo has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weibo beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.