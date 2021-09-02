FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). 1,031,760 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.61. The firm has a market cap of £34.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider Zoe Fox acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96). Also, insider John Conoley acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

