First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.49 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

