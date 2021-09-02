First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,914,290 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of First Hawaiian worth $104,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,398,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

