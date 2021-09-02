First National Trust Co Acquires 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 164,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 23,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,871. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

