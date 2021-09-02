First National Trust Co Acquires 3,292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.14. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

