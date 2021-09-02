First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

SLB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 249,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,691,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

