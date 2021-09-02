First National Trust Co Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.01. 45,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

