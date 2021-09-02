First National Trust Co Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 268,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.83.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

