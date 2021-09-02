First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.33. 25,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

