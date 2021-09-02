First National Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 17,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.